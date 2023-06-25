Butch meet and greet at Smyths Toys Superstores next Friday

Smyths Toys Superstores announced that WWE Superstar Butch will be holding a meet and greet at their London store located at the Peninsular Retail Park Bugsby’s Way on Friday, June 30 at Noon ahead of the Money In The Bank premium live event.

A limited number of tickets are available and will be distributed on first-come, first served basis and are subject to customer quotas. No personal items will be signed and there will be no direct contact with talent including handshakes. The meet and greet will allow you a photo opportunity only.

Butch, the former NXT star known as Pete Dunne, is originally from Birmingham, England, and will be one of the seven Superstars in the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.