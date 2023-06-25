Alleged victim in BJ Whitmer case says “I was literally fighting for my life”

Former AEW Producer BJ Whitmer was arrested on the evening of June 4th 2023 by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Boone County, Kentucky and charged with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

The alleged victim in the case, who had been dating Whitmer but ended the relationship, issued the following comments to Fox 19 Cincinnati under the condition of anonymity…

“I was literally fighting for my life. I came into my house, and he was standing at the top of my steps waiting for me. And he squeezed tighter and said, ‘I’m going to f****** kill you. Do you hear me? I’m going to kill you!’ And once we got to the point of where we stopped moving, and then he continued choking me, I absolutely knew. Instead of coughing, I lied and said, ‘I already called the cops,’ and the second I said that he let go.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)