AEW x NJPW Forbidden pre-show match results (Tom Lawlor reacts to having PPV match scratched)

– Mogul Embassy defeated Chaos & El Desperado

– Athena defeated Billie Starkz to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

– El Phantasmo defeated Stu Grayson

Excalibur mentioned on-air that the AEW World Championship Match will be opening the PPV.

– Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Bushi, and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, and TJP) by pinfall

Tom Lawlor was relegated to the Dark Match of the night after Adam Cole came down with illness and missed Forbidden Door

FUCKING GUTTED. — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) June 25, 2023

Tom Lawlor (with Royce Isaacs) defeated Serpentico (with Luther) by pinfall