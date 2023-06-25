AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Recap

Excalibur, Kevin Kelly, and Taz are on commentary from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tanahashi throws MJF down and taunts him, but MJF comes back with a kick to the midsection. Tanahashi applies a side-headlock, and then sends MJF to the outside with a shoulder tackle. MJF says he is done and walks up the ramp, but Tanahashi starts a “coward” chant. MJF gets back into the ring and offers a handshake. Tanahashi accepts and MJF goes for a kick, but Tanahashi blocks it and delivers a right hand. MJF ducks into the corner and pulls the referee in front of him. MJF slams Tanahashi into the turnbuckle and drives his shoulder into Tanahashi a few times. MJF drapes Tanahashi over the top rope and applies a gut-wrench bearhug on the mat. Tanahashi gets free, but MJF delivers a knee lift to drop him back down. MJF delivers a body shot, but Tanahashi comes back with a roll-up for a two count. MJF comes back with an abdoninal stretch and pulls on the rope for leverage.

The referee kicks MJF’s arm off the rope after the third time, and then Tanahashi delivers a few elbow strikes and body shots. Tanahashi drops MJF with a flying elbow, and then follows with more body shots. Tanahashi delivers a scoop slam and connects with a flipping senton from the middle rope. Tanahashi goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Tanahashi goes up top, but MJF cuts him off and climbs up. Tanahashi delivers a few shots, shoves MJF down, and then connects with a cross-body. MJF tries to run the apron, but Tanahashi catches him and throws him down to the mat. Tanahashi climbs up top, but MJF hits the ropes and Tanahashi falls onto the turnbuckle. MJF climbs up and drops Tanahashi with a superplex. MJF goes for the cover, but Tanahashi kicks out. MJF sets up for the Heatseeker, but Tanahashi counters and MJF tweaks his knee.

MJF comes back with a shot and delivers a shoulder-breaker on his knee. MJF goes for the cover, but Tanahashi kicks out. MJF delivers a few elbow strikes, and then pokes Tanahashi in the eyes. Tanahashi comes back with a dragon-screw leg-whip and locks in the Cloverleaf. MJF makes it to the ropes and delivers a knee to the midsection. Tanahashi comes back with a neck-breaker and follows with a Slingblade. Tanahashi goes for High Fly Flow, but MJF gets his knees up to block it. MJF rolls out of the ring and grabs the title belt. MJF gets the belt in the ring, but the referee takes it away. Tanahashi rolls MJF up for longer than a three count, but the referee only counts two by the time he sees it. MJF shoves Tanahashi into the referee, delivers a shot with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: MJF

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match:

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

They lock up and Punk applies a wrist-lock. Kojima counters into a side-headlock, and then delivers a shoulder tackle. Punk applies a side-headlock now, but Kojima delivers body shots and another shoulder tackle. They lock up and Kojima backs Punk into the corner. Kojima delivers elbow strikes in the corner and drops Punk with a hip-toss and a shoulder tackle. Punk comes back with a kick to the midsection and tosses Kojima to the floor. Punk clubs Kojima across the back and follows with a chop. Punk chops Kojima against the barricade, but Kojima counters with a few chops of his own. Kojima sends Punk over the timekeeper’s table and then slams him into the ring apron. Punk comes back with a kick to the midsection and another chop, but Kojima leg-sweeps him on the apron. Kojima gets Punk back in the ring, but Punk delivers a dropkick. Punk follows with a scoop slam and a leg drop.

They exchange shots and Kojima backs Punk into the corner. Punk comes out with a kick to the midsection, and then follows with a series of right hands. Punk kicks Kojima in the leg and takes him down with a snap-mare. Punk goes for the cover, but Kojima kicks out. Punk slams Kojima into the corner and delivers a few corner clotheslines. Punk drops Kojima with a back suplex and goes for the cover, but Kojima kicks out. Punk chops Kojima in the corner a few times and follows with a few kicks. Kojima comes back with machine gun chops in the corners and follows with a running forearm. Kojima drops Punk to the mat and delivers an elbow drop. Kojima goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Kojima delivers forearm shots and a rolling elbow strike. Kojima drops Punk with a DDT, but Punk comes back and sends him into the corner. Punk delivers a running knee and slams Kojima down.

Punk goes up top and delivers an elbow drop. Punk goes for the cover, but Kojima kicks out. Punk rolls into the Anaconda Vice, but Kojima delivers right hands to get free. Punk chops Kojima a few times and sets up for the GTS, but Kojima elbows his way free. Kojima chops Punk a few times and drops him with the Koji Cutter. Kojima goes for the lariat, but Punk counters with a DDT. Punk goes for the cover, but Kojima kicks out at two. Punk delivers chops and elbow strikes, and then goes for the GTS. Kojima blocks it and delivers a few right hands. Kojima delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Kojima goes for the lariat, but Punk dodges and delivers a roundhouse kick. Punk delivers the GTS and gets the pin fall.

Winner: CM Punk

-After the match, Punk helps Kojima to his feet and raises his arm in the air before leaving the ring.

The video package for AEW All Out airs. All Out Week will take place in Chicago, Illinois, culminating with All Out on Sunday, September 3rd.

AEW International Championship – Four-Way Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Cassidy delivers his shin kicks to all three guys and then shoves Sabre into Shibata and Garcia into Sabre. Cassidy gets a quick two count on Garcia, and then Garcia comes back and locks in the Dragontamer. Shibata kicks Garcia in the chest and locks in the Figure Four on Cassidy. Sabre cranks Shibata’s neck and locks in Hypernormalisation. Garcia breaks it up and then Cassidy gets sent to the floor. Garcia, Shibata, and Sabre exchange shots in the ring, and then Shibata and Sabre double-team Garcia. Shibata and Sabre exchange uppercuts, and then Garcia drops them with a double clothesline. Cassidy comes back and gets Garcia in a roll-up for a two count, and then all four men exchange shots and drop each other with thrust kicks. Sabre and Shibata lock Cassidy and Garcia in Cobra Twists, and then Sabre and Shibata slap each other around. Garcia and Cassidy come back with sleeper hold while Sabre and Shibata still slap each other.

Shibata and Sabre exchange snap suplexes, and then they all deliver suplexes to each other. Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire and a DDT to Garcia. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Sabre takes Cassidy to the apron and works over his injured hand. Cassidy shoves Sabre into the ring post, and then Garcia delivers a shot to Cassidy with the ROH Pure title belt. Garcia slams Shibata down and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out. Garcia delivers forearm shots in the corner, but Shibata counters and knocks Garcia down in the opposite corner. Shibata follows with rapid forearm shots and follows with a hesitation dropkick. Cassidy gets back into the ring, and he and Shibata sit down and exchange slaps. Shibata connects with quick toe kicks, but Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy comes back quickly with an Orange Punch, but Shibata delivers a shot of his own.

Cassidy comes right back with Beach Break and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out. Sabre comes back in and stomps on Cassidy’s hand a few times. Sabre works over Cassidy’s hand, but Garcia comes back in. Sabre counters a pile-driver and drops Garcia with a kick and an uppercut. Sabre takes Cassidy down and locks in a double-clutch octopus hold. Shibata breaks it up and sends Cassidy to the outside. Sabre dodges a PK and gets a quick two count. Sabre follows and gets the European Clutch pinning combination for a two count, but Garcia breaks it up and sends Shibata to the outside. Garcia gets a back-slide for a two count on Sabre, and then slams him with a pile-driver. Shibata delivers a PK to Garcia, but Cassidy sends Shibata to the outside and gets Garcia in a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Sabre gets in Cassidy’s face, and then Shibata gets back into the ring. They all have their titles as Sabre continues to talk trash to Cassidy. Sabre ducks out of the ring and then Cassidy and Shibata shake hands.

The video package for the match between Jack Perry and SANADA airs.



IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match:

SANADA (c) (w/DOUKI) vs. Jack Perry (w/Hook)

They lock up, but neither man gains the advantage. SANADA drops Perry with a shoulder tackle, but Perry comes back and takes SANADA down. Perry applies the Snare Trap, but SANADA makes it to the ropes. Perry kicks SANADA in the midsection, but SANADA comes back with a dropkick. SANADA goes for a dive over the ropes, but Perry gets back in the ring and dropkicks SANADA to the floor. Perry takes SANADA out with a dive and slams him into the barricade. Perry gets SANADA back into the ring and goes for the cover, but SANADA kicks out. They exchange chops and SANADA drops Perry down. SANADA goes for the Paradise Lock, but Perry kicks him away. Perry drops SANADA down and goes for the Paradise Lock, but SANADA kicks him away. SANADA drops Perry again and puts Perry in the Paradise Lock. SANADA connects with a low dropkick and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out.

Perry comes back with a dropkick and goes for a Tiger Driver, but SANADA gets free. Perry comes back with a running lariat and delivers a Tiger Driver. Perry goes for the cover, but SANADA kicks out. SANADA comes back and takes Perry down with a neck-wrench. They exchange chops and Perry gets a back-slide for a two count. SANADA counters Perry, but Perry counters right back and locks in the Skull End. SANADA makes it to the ropes, and comes back with a TKO. SANADA goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Perry comes back witha reverse-rana and goes for a sliding elbow strike, but SANADA ducks and swings Perry around by his neck. Perry rolls through and gets a two count, but SANADA comes back with a reverse-rana of his own. SANADA delivers a Shining Wizard and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. SANADA connects with a moonsault press and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: SANADA

-After the match, SANADA slaps Perry’s hand, and then Hook helps Perry to his feet. Hook helps Perry out of the ring and they walk up the ramp. Hook holds Perry’s arm up at the top of the ramp, but then Perry drops Hook with a clothesline. Perry mocks the crowd a bit and then walks by Hook, who is still down. Perry picks up the FTW Championship and throws it at Hook before walking backstage.

Tony Schiavone replaces Taz, who walked backstage after the previous events, on commentary.

The video package for the feud between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite airs.



Ten-Man Tag Team Match:

The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta), Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Elite (Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

Castagnoli and Kingston start the match, but Castagnoli immediately backs away and tags in Umino. Page also tags in and they lock up. Umino backs Page into the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Umino kicks Page in the midsection and clubs him across the back a few times. Umino drops Page with an arm-drag and a clothesline, but Page sweeps his leg and follows with a kick to the face. Ishii tags in, but Umino delivers shots to he and Page. They come back with a double shoulder tackle and Takeshita tags in. They exchange shots and elbow strikes, and then do for shoulder tackles. Takeshita finally drops Ishii, but ishii comes right back and drops Takeshita. They run into each other again and both collapse to the mat. Matt tags in and The Bucks double-team Takeshita. The Bucks drop Yuta and Umino with dropkicks. Kingston stags in, as does Moxley. Moxley delivers a forearm shot, and then they exchange chops.

The other guys watch Moxley and Kingston slug it out for a bit, and then all ten men start brawling. They go to the outside and Matt takes a few out with a dive. Page follows with a moonsault from the top, and then Moxley and Kingston continue to exchange shots in the ring. Castagnoli joins back in and delivers an uppercut to Kingston. Castagnoli tags in and stomps on Kingston, and then follows with an uppercut. Kingston comes back with a few chops, but Castagnoli drops him with a clothesline. Yuta tags in and delivers right hands to Kingston on the mat. Yuta chokes Kingston over the middle rope, and then Castagnoli kicks Kingston in the face. Takeshita tags in and double-teams Kingston with Yuta. Takeshita locks in a rear chin-lock, but Ishii gets in the ring and delivers elbow strikes. Takeshita drops Ishii with a right hand and Umino tags in. Umino delivers uppercuts to Kingston and kicks him in the face.

Umino slams Kingston down and goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Umino stomps on Kingston again and Castagnoli tags in. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut in the corner, and then beats Kingston down. Kingston blocks a kick from Castagnoli and drops him with a lariat. Moxley tags in and stops Kingston from making the tag to Matt. Kingston and Moxley exchange chops and drop each other with clotheslines. Umino and Ishii tag in. Ishii drops Umino with a shoulder tackle, and then delivers shots and a shoulder tackle to Yuta and Castagnoli. Ishii and Castagnoli exchange shots and Ishii drops him with a brain buster. Umino delivers shots to Ishii, and then Takeshita joins in. They double-team Ishii in the corner and then slam him down. Umino goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Moxley tosses Nick to the floor, but the Ishii shoves Moxley into Umino and suplexes both of them down.

Page and Takeshita tag in and exchange shots. Takeshita goes for the Takeshita-line, but Page counters witha forearm shot. Page drops Takeshita with a fall-away slam and dives onto Yuta on the floor. Page shoves Castagnoli into the ring post and kicks Takeshita in the face. The Bucks catch Takeshita and hold him on the apron. Page hits the Running Shooter and gets Takeshita back into the ring. Page delivers a lariat from the top and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita comes back and they exchange forearm shots. The Bucks and Page deliver a triple enzuigiri in the corner and Nick tags in. The Bucks double-team Takeshita with a few kicks and go for the BTE Trigger, but Takeshita dodges it. Takeshita drops The Bucks with a double suplex, but they come back with a double superkick. They deliver superkicks to Umino, Castagnoli, and go for one on Moxley, but Kingston shoves Moxley out of the way.

Moxley comes back with a clothesline and Takeshita drops Matt with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Yuta tags in and Takeshita slams Matt down and delivers a German suplex. Yuta delivers another suplex to Matt and goes for the cover, but Page breaks it up. Moxley and Umino double-team Matt, and then Castagnoli swings Matt around. Yuta delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but it gets broken up by everyone. Castagnoli delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows to Matt and Yuta goes up top. Nick slams Yuta down and Page slams Castagnoli into the announce desk. Ishii tags in and delivers a corner clothesline to Yuta. Ishii delivers a superplex and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Kingston and Ishii clothesline Yuta and deliver enzuigiris. Castagnoli delivers a shot to Ishii, but Kingston slams Castagnoli into the ring post. Yuta slams Ishii down and goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up.

Everyone gets involved and drops everyone else with shots and moves, and then The Bucks deliver superkicks to Moxley and Yuta. Matt drops moxley with a dive, and then Page goes for the Buckshot on Yuta. Yuat dodges it, but Ishii comes back and clotheslines Yuta. Yuta delivers a brain buster to Yuta and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

-After the match, Kingston argues with The Elite and walks away from them going up the ramp.

The video package for the feud between Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale airs.



AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Toni Storm (c) (w/Ruby Soho and Saraya) vs. Willow Nightingale

They lock up and Storm applied a waist-lock. Storm takes Nightingale down, but Nightingale applies a front face-lock. Storm gets free and ducks to the outside, but comes right back in. Nightingale gets a roll-up for a two count, and then rolls through an arm-drag for another two count. Nightingale delivers a scoop slam and delivers back elbows in the corners. Nightingale delivers a dropkick and Storm goes back to the floor. Nightingale follows, but Soho and Saraya get in her face. She kicks Soho in the midsection and delivers a right hand to Saraya. She slams their heads into each other and gets back into the ring. Storm delivers a Hip Attack in the ropes and delivers a few shots on the outside. Storm gets Nightingale back into the ring and chokes her over the middle rope. Saraya pulls Nightingale’s hair and continues the choke, and then Storm delivers a few more shots and follows with a snap suplex. Storm goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out.

Storm applies a seated Full Nelson, but Nightingale gets to her feet. Storm keeps the hold applied, but Nightingale counters and slams her down. Nightingale delivers a Hip Attack in the corner and follows with an elbow strike. Nightingale kicks Storm in the face, but Storm comes back and guillotines her over the top rope. Nightingale comes back with a Death Valley Driver on the apron and gets Storm back in the ring. Nightingale delivers another Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Nightingale goes to the ropes, but Soho and Saraya distract her. The referee ejects them from ringside, but Storm delivers a headbutt. Storm goes for Storm Zero, but Nightingale rolls through and gets a two count. Nightingale drops Storm with a lariat and goes for a moonsault, but Storm dodges it. Storm delivers a DDT and follows with the Hip Attack in the corner. Storm delivers another DDT and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out.

Storm kicks Nightingale in the face a few times, but Nightingale comes back with a spine-buster. Nightingale applies an Indian Death Lock and they exchange chops. Storm exposes Nightingale’s knee and bites it to break the hold. Storm goes for another Hip Attack, but Nightingale counters with the Pounce. Nightingale gets Storm back into the ring and delivers a Hip Attack and a series of corner lariats. Nightingale backs away and charges, but Storm pulls the referee in between them. Storm gouges Nightingale’s eyes and delivers Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

-After the match, Skye Blue and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. are shown watching from backstage.

The video package for the feud between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay airs.



IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay (w/Don Callis and Callis’ Security)

They lock up and Omega counters a side-headlock into a wrist-lock. Omega takes Ospreay down and applies a rear chin-lock. Ospreay turns it into a side-headlock and then a hammer-lock, and then they exchange quick holds on the mat. Omega gets a head-scissors hold, and then spikes Ospreay’s head into the mat. Omega delivers a quick elbow shot and chops Ospreay in the corner. Ospreay turns it around with right hands and a chop of his own. Ospreay delivers more chops around the ring, but Omega comes back with a kick to the face. They counter moves and exchange shots, and then stand at a stalemate. Ospreay pokes Omega in the eye and delivers a few shots. Ospreay slams Omega into the corner and follows with a chop. Ospreay delivers a knee strike, but Omega comes back with a few right hands. Ospreay comes back with a shot, but Omega drops him with a hurricanrana.

Omega delivers a rolling senton and connects with a moonsault for a two count. Ospreay goes to the outside and Omega runs the ropes, but Callis trips him up. Omega goes after Callis, but he ducks behind the security guards. The referee ejects Callis from ringside, but Ospreay gains the advantage on the outside. Ospreay throws Omega over the ring steps and then slams him into the ring post. Ospreay gets Omega back into the ring and delivers a back-breaker. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Ospreay delivers a few more shots and slams Omega again. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Ospreay applies a Cobra Twist, but Omega counters out. Ospreay delivers a body shot, but Omega counters with a dropkick to the knee and a crusher. Omega kicks Ospreay in the midsection and slams him down. Omega goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out.

Omega delivers a few chops, but Ospreay comes back with an up-kick and an enzuigiri. Ospreay drapes Omega over the top rope and connects with a Shooting Star Press to Omega’s back. Ospreay delivers the Os-Cutter on the apron and takes him to the announce table. Ospreay delivers a few headbutts and slams Omega’ head into the announce table a few times. Ospreay bites Omega’s hand and slams his head once more. Ospreay takes the announce table cover, drapes it on the apron, and slams Omega through it. Ospreay gets Omega back into the ring, and Omega has been busted open. Ospreay delivers a right hand and licks some of Omega’s blood off of his arm. Ospreay delivers elbow strikes and slaps Omega in the face a few times. Omega fires back with elbow strikes of his own, but Ospreay drops him with a rolling elbow. Ospreay delivers the V Trigger and steals a Canadian flag from a fan at ringside.

Ospreay wipes himself with the flag and puts it in his mouth, but Omega drops him with a clothesline. Omega wraps the flag around Ospreay’s neck and throws him across the ring with it a few times. Omega throws Ospreay over the top rope and hangs him with the flag. Omega gives the flag back to the crowd and delivers a V Trigger against the barricade. Omega slams Ospreay’s head into the ring steps a few times and busts him open with a DDT on the steps. Omega gets Ospreay back into the ring and goes for an arm-bar. Ospreay counters out, but Omega locks in a triangle hold. Ospreay picks Omega up and counters with a power bomb. They exchange suplexes and Omega delivers a knee strike. Omega runs the ropes, but Ospreay drops him with a Spanish Fly. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Ospreay locks in a Cloverleaf, and then transitions into a cross-face.

Omega rolls through, but Ospreay keeps the cross-face applied. Omega makes it to the ropes, but Ospreay kicks him in the head a few times. Ospreay delivers chops and another series of kicks. Omega comes back with a few chops, but Ospreay delivers a headbutt. Ospreay kicks Omega in the head a few times and goes for the Os-Cutter, but Omega counters with a knee to the face. Omega delivers a few snap-dragon suplexes and delivers a knee strikes to the back. Omega drops Ospreay with a poison-rana and follows with a spike pile-driver. Omega goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. Omega delivers a neck-breaker and follows with the V Trigger in the corner. Omega puts Ospreay up top and goes for an avalanche One Winged Angel, but Ospreay gets free and kicks Omega in the face. Omega goes to the floor, but Ospreay drops him with a Skytwister Press.

Ospreay gets Omega back in the ring and delivers a shot to the head from the top rope. Ospreay goes for Hidden Blade, but Omega dodges it and delivers a lariat. Omega delivers a knee strike, but Ospreay comes back with a Liger Bomb. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Ospreay delivers a top rope Os-Cutter and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out again. Ospreay goes for the Storm Breaker, but Omega counters and they both collapse to the mat. Callis comes back to ringside, and then Omega delivers a knee to Ospreay’s face. Omega delivers another knee strike and points at Callis and the security guard. Omega delivers a running knee strike, but Callis gets on the apron to protect Ospreay. Omega delivers the V Trigger anyway as Callis ducks away. Callis tries to pull Ospreay out of the ring, but the referee gets in between them.

Callis hands Ospreay a screwdriver, and Ospreay stabs Omega with it as Omega goes for the One Winged Angel. Ospreay delivers Hidden Blade and follows with Storm Breaker. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Omega gets his foot on the ropes. Ospreay delivers a knee strike and then drops Omega with the One Winged Angel. Omega kicks out at one and fires up. They exchange shots and slaps, and then Omega delivers a knee strike. Ospreay delivers a superkick, but Omega comes back with a brain buster. Omega delivers a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. Omega delivers the V Trigger, but Ospreay gets free of the One Winged Angel. Ospreay delivers a Tiger Driver 91 and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Ospreay delivers Hidden Blade and follows with the Storm Breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion: Will Ospreay

Trios Tag Team Match:

Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara

Naito and Guevara start the match. Naito kicks Guevara in the midsection and applies a side-headlock. Guevara sends him off the ropes, but Naito kicks him in the head. Guevara comes back with a dropkick and poses in the ring. Naito comes back and sends Guevara to the outside, and then mocks Guevara’s pose in the ring. Guevara comes back in, but Naito drops him with an arm-drag and a shoulder tackle. Naito delivers a back elbow and tags in Allin. Suzuki tags in and Allin delivers a forearm shot. Suzuki comes back with one of his own, and then they exchange shots. Suzuki drops Allin with a hard shot, but Allin gets up and delivers a chop. Suzuki slaps Allin in the face, but Allin comes back with a few right hands. Suzuki applies a sleeper hold, but Allin rolls him up for a two count. Sting tags in and Jericho wants the tag as well. Suzuki says no, but Jericho keeps asking for it, and he finally tags him.

Suzuki attacks Sting from behind, and then all six men start brawling. Sting and Jericho get left in the ring, and then they exchange right hands. Sting backs Jericho into the corner, but Jericho counters. Jericho goes for a Stinger Splash, but Sting dodges it and takes Jericho down. Sting applies the Scorpion Death Lock, but Guevara drops Sting with a cutter to break it up. Jericho and Guevars drop Sting with a double shoulder tackle and pose in the ring. Suzuki joins them in the pose, and then Guevara backs Sting into the corner. Guevara delivers a series of right hands, but Sting slams him head-first onto the turnbuckle. Allin tags in and delivers a few Coffin Splashes in the corner. Allin delivers body shots and drops Guevara with Code Red for a two count. Allin goes up top, but Jericho distracts him and Guevara drops him with a Spanish Fly. Guevara goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out.

Guevara delivers a shot in the corner and goes for a splash, but Allin dodges it and they clock heads. Naito tags in, as does Jericho. Naito sends Suzuki to the floor and drops Jericho with a hurricanrana. Naito delivers a shot to Jericho’s face and drops him with a neck-breaker. Jericho comes back with a knee strike, but Naito delivers elbow strikes. Naito runs the ropes, but Jericho catches him and applies a sleeper. Guevara applies a sleeper to Allin, and Suzuki applies one to Sting as well. Sting and Allin get free, and then Allin takes Suzuki out with a dive through the ropes. Allin goes for a dive onto Jericho, but Jericho counters with the Judas Effect. Guevara delivers a knee strike to Naito as Sting gets slammed into the barricade. Jericho grabs a table and sets it up on the outside. Jericho clubs Sting in the back and slams him into the barricade. Jericho puts Sting on the table and delivers more shots.

Jericho tells Guevara to go up top, but Guevara looks hesitant. Guevara finally does it and then drives Sting through the table with a 630 Splash. Naito gets into the ring and rolls Jericho up for a two count. Jericho drops Naito with a shot and goes for the Lionsault, but Naito gets his knees up. Naito goes for Destino, but Jericho counters and locks in the Liontamer. Sting comes back in and locks Jericho in the Scorpion Death Lock. Suzuki comes in and locks in a sleeper hold, but Naito sends Suzuki to the outside. Jericho drops Naito with the Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Naito kicks out. Jericho stomps on Naito and delivers a leg drop. Suzuki tags in and delivers shots to Naito. Suzuki kicks Naito in the face, and then drops him and delivers a knee to the face. Naito comes back with a few shots, but Suzuki applies a sleeper hold. Sting attacks Suzuki with back shots, and then drops him with a clothesline. Naito rolls Suzuki over and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito

-After the match, Jericho attacks Naito with the baseball bat, but Sting takes it away from him. Jericho escapes the ring before Sting can use the bat on him.

The video package airs for the match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada.



Singles Match:

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

They lock up and Danielson applies a wrist-lock. Okada counters, but Danielson gets free and they stand at a stalemate. They tie up in a knuckle lock and Okada drops Danielson down. Danielson kicks Okada away and trips him up. Danielson stomps on Okada’s legs and taunts him with a few jumping jacks. They lock up again, and Okada applies a side-headlock. Danielson sends him off the ropes, but Okada drops him with a shoulder tackle. Danielson comes back, but Okada runs the ropes and drops him with a clothesline. Okada takes Danielson down and delivers a low dropkick that sends Danielson to the outside. Okada slams Danielson into the barricade and then kicks him over it. Okada brings Danielson back, but Danielson slams Okada’s shoulders into the ring posts. Danielson dropkicks Okada into the announce table and follows with a running knee strike from the apron.

Danielson slams Okada into the ring post again and gets him back into the ring. Danielson stomps on Okada’s arm from the top rope and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out. Danielson drives his knee into Okada’s arm a few times, and then applies a hammer-lock on the mat. Danielson pulls Okada away from the ropes and delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. Danielson applies Cattle Mutilation but transitions into a roll-up for a two count. Danielson stomps on Okada’s arm again and chops and kicks him in the corner a few times. Okada backs him down as Danielson delivers more shots, and then Okada delivers a few shots of his own. Okada sends Danielson across, but Danielson kicks him in the face. Danielson charges, but Okada lays him out with a Flapjack. Okada kicks Danielson in the face and slams him down. Okada goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Okada sends Danielson to the corner and then dropkicks him to the floor. Okada follows him out and sends Danielson over the barricade. Okada takes Danielson out with a cross-body over the barricade. Okada gets Danielson back into the ring and applies the Money Clip. Danielson backs Okada into the corner to break the hold, and then Okada delivers an Air Raid neck-breaker. Okada goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Okada puts Danielson up top, but Danielson counters with elbow strikes. Danielson kicks Okada in the face and drops him with a missile dropkick. Danielson delivers a few uppercuts, but Okada comes back with some of his own. Danielson fires back with more uppercuts, and then Okada does the same again. Danielson tries to drop Okada, but Okada blocks and delivers a back elbow. Okada delivers a shotgun dropkick, but Danielson comes back with a German suplex.

Danielson delivers a series of running kicks in the corner, but Okada comes out with a dropkick. Danielson dodges the Rainmaker and runs the ropes, but Okada drops him with another dropkick. Okada comes off the top rope, but Danielson catches him and locks in an arm-bar. Danielson transitions into the LeBell Lock, but Okada makes it to the ropes. They go to the outside and Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Danielson counters with a shotgun dropkick. Danielson kicks Okada in the chest a few times and goes for one to the head, but Okada dodges and drops Danielson with a Tombstone Piledriver on the ramp. Okada gets Danielson back in the ring and delivers an elbow from the top rope. Okada tries to pick Danielson up, but the referee backs him away and calls for the doctor. Okada backs the doctor away and sets up for the Rainmaker, but Danielson ducks under and delivers the Busaiku Knee.

Danielson follows with another Busaiku Knee and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out. Danielson goes for the LeBell Lock, but Okada rolls him up for a two count. Danielson delivers another knee strike and charges at Okada, but Okada counters with a dropkick and delivers the Landslide. Okada delivers the Rainmaker and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Okada delivers a few more shots and goes for the Rainmaker again. Danielson dodges and goes for the Busaiku Knee, but Okada ducks under. Danielson takes Okada down and locks in the LeBell Lock. Okada tries to get to the ropes, but Danielson wrenches back on Okada’s shoulders even more and Okada gives up.

Winner: Bryan Danielson