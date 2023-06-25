AEW Blood and Guts III date and location possibly revealed

A new report has surfaced revealing the planned location for the 2023 Blood and Guts matchup.

According to Fightful Select, the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts is being discussed as the potential location for the annual matchup, which started back in 2021 and is AEW’s take on the classic WarGames cage match. AEW will be at this venue on July 19th for a taping of Dynamite. It is currently not known who will be competing in this year’s Blood & Guts but the frontrunner is most likely The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club and/or the Outcasts vs. the AEW originals.

The first Blood and Guts match took place back in 2021 and saw The Pinnacle defeat The Inner Circle. Last year’s Blood & Guts bout saw the Blackpool Combat Club best the Jericho Appreciation Society.