Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor Removed from Forbidden Door

Jun 25, 2023 - by Michael Riba

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce that the scheduled match between Adam Cole and Tom Lawlor at tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view has been canceled due to Cole being ill.

