Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor Removed from Forbidden Door

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce that the scheduled match between Adam Cole and Tom Lawlor at tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view has been canceled due to Cole being ill.

Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn’t cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled. Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show! Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2023