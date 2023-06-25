6/25/23 WWE house show results from Mobile, AL
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey (c) d Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez : Rousey taps out Morgan.
– Santos Escobar d LA Knight
– OMOS d Rick Boogz
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) d The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / The Brawling Brutes: Sheamus and Butch / Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Shotzi
– Bobby Lashley d Baron Corbin
– Charlotte Flair d Bayley
