6/25/23 WWE house show results from Mobile, AL

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey (c) d Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez : Rousey taps out Morgan.

– Santos Escobar d LA Knight

– OMOS d Rick Boogz

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) d The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / The Brawling Brutes: Sheamus and Butch / Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Shotzi

– Bobby Lashley d Baron Corbin

– Charlotte Flair d Bayley

