6/25/23 WWE house show results from Mobile, AL

Jun 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @lil_david1107

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey (c) d Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez : Rousey taps out Morgan.

– Santos Escobar d LA Knight

– OMOS d Rick Boogz

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) d The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / The Brawling Brutes: Sheamus and Butch / Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Shotzi

– Bobby Lashley d Baron Corbin

– Charlotte Flair d Bayley

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rylee Jade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal