6/24/23 WWE house show results from Monroe, LA

– Charlotte Flair d Bayley via submission

– OMOS defeated Rick Boogz

– Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight

– Women’s Tag Team Title : Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) d Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

– Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) defeated Shotzi

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) / The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) / The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus and Butch)

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM