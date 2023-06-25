6/24/23 WWE house show results from Monroe, LA
– Charlotte Flair d Bayley via submission
@MsCharlotteWWE vs @itsBayleyWWE during #WWEMonroe Live Event
Full: https://t.co/L2CACWAzOP
— Vlog Warrior Matt Kempke (@realmattkempke) June 25, 2023
– OMOS defeated Rick Boogz
– Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight
– Women’s Tag Team Title : Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) d Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
– Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin
– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) defeated Shotzi
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) / The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) / The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus and Butch)
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM