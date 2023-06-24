Video: Johnny TV (Morrison/Nitro) shows up on AEW television

The Acclaimed squashed their opponents, Holly Cameron and QTV distract The Acclaimed, Johnny TV attacks…

via Michael Riba’s AEW Rampage recap:

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. Axel Rico, Darius Latrell, and Koda Hernandez

Gunn and The Acclaimed send Latrell and Hernandez to the outside and drop Rico in the ring before scissoring. Caster slams Rico down and Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers. Bowens slams Rico down with the Arrival and Caster delivers the Mic Drop for the pin fall.

Winners: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

-After the match, Harley Cameron interrupts and she is joined by two guys dancing and wearing masks. Cameron gets into the ring and says she can make sure The Acclaimed have a hit that will go straight to number one. She begins singing and Gunn tells her she hurt his ears. Gunn says they have the greatest rapper in the world and says that is their thing. Cameron says she knows they are great rappers and then invites the two guys in the ring. She calls for her music and the guys begin dancing again. Cameron starts rapping as Gunn and The Acclaimed cover their ears. Cameron says they need a woman in their group and says she and Bowens could be the hottest couple on television. Bowens asks Cameron is she got kicked too many times in the head and tells her that he is gay. Gunn gives him a hug as the crowd cheers, and then Aaron Solo and QT Marshall come to the stage. Marshall says Cameron’s rap was incredible and says he preferred Caster’s rap in 2003 when the “You Can’t See Me Man” did it. One of the guys takes his masks off and reveals himself to be Johnny TV (John Morrison). He lays Gunn out wit a superkick as Bowens and Caster get laid out on the outside.