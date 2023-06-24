Updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a new match and segment for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Rampage that Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action, while Miro will speak in a segment on the show.
The updated linup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland
CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns
* Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA
* Christian Cage will address the TNT Championship situation
* Sting/Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door
* We’ll hear from Miro