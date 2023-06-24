Skye Blue advances in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Skye Blue taking on Anna Jay in an opening round matchup for the 2023 Owen Hart Memorial. After a competitive back and forth contest, Blue defeated Jay after hitting her signature Code-Blue maneuver.

The tournament, which will crown a winner in the men’s and women’s divisions of AEW, features eight competitors competing over the next few weeks. The majority of the tournament will take place in Hart’s home country of Canada, with the winners crowned in his hometown of Calgary. Blue will now face the winner of Britt Baker and Ruby Soho. Highlights from Blue’s victory can be found below.