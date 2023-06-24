Open challenge for World Heavyweight title had different creative planned

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling is reporting through his Select service that the original idea for Seth Rollins’ open challenge on Monday Night Raw had Tommaso Ciampa as his opponent.

But instead, Rollins was laid out and The Miz made the open challenge which resulted in Ciampa’s return. Rollins did not end up wrestling on the show and then defended his title the next night on NXT Gold Rush against Bron Breakker.

Sapp added that according to his sources, the man who made the creative change was none other than Vince McMahon, who is still somewhat pulling strings behind the curtain in certain storylines.

Speaking of which, WWE Superstar Ricochet told SPORF in an interview that McMahon is still involved and talked to when it comes to creative, noting he’s someone “that everyone looks to” and “got his fingers in everything.”

Ricochet said that Triple H and his team in creative are trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best out of everyone.

“They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done,” he said.