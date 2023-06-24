Notes on Logan Paul, Booker T, and Hulk Hogan

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why he believes Logan Paul should be the one to win Money in the Bank.

He said “I think Logan Paul should win the match. I don’t know that he’ll win, but I think he should. I think it would be a lot of publicity if he won. And the other thing about that is that I think the briefcase gets so annoying when it’s there week after week. But if it’s there every now and then, I think it’s pretty cool … They could have Logan Paul do it and even beat Seth [Rollins] at some point [for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship] and [then] come in and lose it or whatever.”

– Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed his lack of interest in wrestling Hulk Hogan in his career, whether that be in WCW or WWE.

“I never wrestled Hogan, but I never really wanted to wrestle Hogan. I just never thought Hogan and I would have great chemistry … I didn’t see our styles working well together at all. I didn’t see that match being a classic or anything like that just because Hogan, at that time especially, didn’t do anything but punches … I could maybe be in a tag team [match with him and a partner against Harlem Heat]. That might have worked because we would have been the heels and he would have been the babyface. All he would have to do was sell and make a comeback. Leg drop go home. That might have worked.”