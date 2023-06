News for next week’s WWE Raw

Below is the current lineup for Monday’s RAW from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia-

-Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

-Women’s MITB Summit with Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark & Trish Stratus

-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on NXT

-The RAW go-home build for Money In the Bank