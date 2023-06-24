Liv Morgan returns on Smackdown

Liv Morgan made her return yesterday after Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the unified WWE Women’s Tag Team champions.

Following their victory, Morgan’s tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez came out and informed the champs that they wanted a rematch for the titles that they never lost. Baszler wondered who “they” are as Raquel was there alone.

Cue in Liv Morgan’s music, who came out to a big pop from the crowd. Both teams then went face-to-face until the champions backed away.

Morgan was injured earlier last month with a torn shoulder and had to surrender the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles with Rodriguez. A tournament was then held to crown new champions, with Rousey and Baszler winning them.

Morgan beat Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s title during last year’s Money In The Bank when she cashed in her briefcase shortly after winning it.