Impact to air on DAZN 1 HD on Sky UK

Impact Wrestling announced that its flagship weekly show Impact has been made available on Sky UK via DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD.

Impact is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 BST on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 (check weekly listings).

DAZN HD 1 was launched on Sky UK on March 23 this year and features premier boxing and combat sports, women’s football, eSports, extreme sports and compelling sports documentaries.

The televising of Impact on DAZN 1 HD is part of a broader agreement between Anthem Sports Group and DAZN announced in November 2022.

“The UK fans have been among the most dedicated and passionate IMPACT Wrestling fans throughout our history. They have been clamoring for a return of Impact programming to TV, so we are very pleased to be on such an outstanding TV outlet as Sky UK via DAZN 1 HD,” said Scott D’Amore, President of IMPACT Wrestling. “We thank our partner, DAZN, and look forward bringing IMPACT Wrestling live to the UK very soon.”

DAZN 1 HD will also televise other IMPACT Wrestling programming across the UK and Ireland, including monthly specials, original shows and series, and additional content from IMPACT’s 5,000+ hour library.