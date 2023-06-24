Giulia considering working outside Japan, plus AEW Forbidden Door and Matt Cardona notes
– AEW’s Forbidden Door has became the third-highest-earning pro wrestling event in Canada, trailing only Wrestlemania 6 (Hogan vs. Warrior) and Wrestlemania 18 (Hogan vs. Rock). With a revenue of $1.15 million USD, AEW’s Forbidden Door event has already outperformed WWE’s The Elimination Chamber 2023. The Elimination Chamber drew 997,637 US dollars in Montreal, with a main event featuring Roman Reigns vs. hometown hero Sami Zayn.
– STARDOM standout Giulia tells Tokyo Sports that she is eager to participate in overseas promotions around July-September of this year.
“This world is huge. However, I have yet to work abroad. I want to flap my wings more like a bird in the sky. I am not an entity that should remain only in Japan.”
– Matt Cardona tweeted….
I’m looking at my hot WWF Diva wife and her big boobs and sipping on my drink and thinking to myself…I’ve fucking made it.
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 23, 2023
I’d like to see Giulia in AEW at least once. Hopefully she would get a good opponent.