Giulia considering working outside Japan, plus AEW Forbidden Door and Matt Cardona notes

– AEW’s Forbidden Door has became the third-highest-earning pro wrestling event in Canada, trailing only Wrestlemania 6 (Hogan vs. Warrior) and Wrestlemania 18 (Hogan vs. Rock). With a revenue of $1.15 million USD, AEW’s Forbidden Door event has already outperformed WWE’s The Elimination Chamber 2023. The Elimination Chamber drew 997,637 US dollars in Montreal, with a main event featuring Roman Reigns vs. hometown hero Sami Zayn.

– STARDOM standout Giulia tells Tokyo Sports that she is eager to participate in overseas promotions around July-September of this year.

“This world is huge. However, I have yet to work abroad. I want to flap my wings more like a bird in the sky. I am not an entity that should remain only in Japan.”

