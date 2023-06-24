6/23/23 WWE NXT house show results from Ft. Pierce, FL
– Thea Hail and Duke Hudson d Ava Raine and Joe Gacy
– Valentina Feroz d Tatiana. After the match, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend attack Feroz and Yulisa Leon.
– Blair Davenport and Tatum Paxley d Monika Klisara and Brooklyn Barlow
– Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey
– Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen ( w/ Fallon Henley ) d Myles Borne and Bryson Montana
– Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe
– Lyra Valkyria d Kiana James
– Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend d Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon
– Dragon Lee defeated Oro Mensah
– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade d NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus: Non-Title Match.
