6/23/23 WWE NXT house show results from Ft. Pierce, FL

– Thea Hail and Duke Hudson d Ava Raine and Joe Gacy

– Valentina Feroz d Tatiana. After the match, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend attack Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

– Blair Davenport and Tatum Paxley d Monika Klisara and Brooklyn Barlow

– Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey

– Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen ( w/ Fallon Henley ) d Myles Borne and Bryson Montana

– Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe

– Lyra Valkyria d Kiana James

– Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend d Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

– Dragon Lee defeated Oro Mensah

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade d NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus: Non-Title Match.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM