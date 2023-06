Update on ticket sales for AEW’s All In event

Here are the updated numbers…

All In is at ~66,500 tickets paid and with an $8.35 million gate at Wembley Stadium.

It is now the second largest paid attendance for a pro wrestling show in history.

The largest since WrestleMania in 2016, which is the all-time record and would be difficult for this show to break, but not impossible.