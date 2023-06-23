News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

WWE has announced that The Bloodline Civil War will officially kick off tonight to build to The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Money In the Bank. Reigns is being teased for the show but not officially announced. In addition to the matches/segments below, WWE also has Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and WWE Women’s World Champion Asuka advertised for tonight.

Below is the current announced card for tonight’s SmackDown:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a Title Unification match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

* Bayley puts her Money In the Bank spot on the line against Shotzi

* LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar in a Triple Threat for Money In the Bank momentum

* The Bloodline Civil War officially begins to build to The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Money In the Bank