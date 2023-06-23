Mercedes Mone considered for Bad Bunny’s Spider-Man spinoff movie

The Hollywood Reporter has published a story saying that NJPW star Mercedes Mone was being considered for a role in the Bad Bunny Spider-Man spinoff El Muerto from Sony.

But the project has now been temporarily moved off the Sony calendar and is no longer listed toe be released on January 12, 2024. The reason for the postponement is due to the current writers strike, with the script needing additional work.

El Muerto was set to be the first live-action Marvel project to star a Latino character. El Muerto is an antihero and the son of a luchador, and was supposed to be played by Bad Bunny.

The story adds that the studio was “circling” the former IWGP Women’s champion for a role in the movie, a role which could still come if El Muerto returns on the calendar.