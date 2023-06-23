LA Knight and Bryan Danielson news

– When LA Knight came up to the main roster he played the Max Dupri character and it seems as if he had this manager role due to his age. During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, LA Knight spoke about his age initially being a problem.

He said “I come up for a dark match, I get the attention of the right people; “hey, who is this guy?” but then the age thing comes up – [whispers] “oh no, he’s 40, danger’. But I’m not the average 40-year-old. I haven’t gone through the ringer. I haven’t had a bunch of surgeries or injuries, knock on that wood. I’ve lived a good, youthful life in a certain sense and I’ve taken care of myself in a way I would say most don’t and also, I look a certain way where obviously I’ve got somebody’s attention. But that number came up and it was like “well ok, maybe we make him a manager.”

– Bryan Danielson is not 100%. The AEW superstar is apparently “banged up” according to Fightful Select, which is why fans have only seen him wrestle on limited occasions over the past few months. The American Dragon last officially wrestled in the Anarchy In The Arena Match at Double or Nothing, but reports are that certain spots were limited due to Danielson’s condition going into the match. He has not wrestled a singles match since his epic Iron Man bout against MJF at AEW Revolution.

Danielson has still appeared regularly on AEW television, including doing commentary during Blackpool Combat Club matches. He will be returning to singles-action this Sunday when he battles Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.