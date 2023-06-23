Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw team up for The Amazing Race Canada

Season nine of The Amazing Race Canada will feature Impact Wrestling’s Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw as partners in a race around Canada.

In the press release issued, Kim is listed as 46 years old and producer and talent relations executive for Impact Wrestling while Shaw is listed as 33 years old with pro wrestler as occupation. Both are Canadians.

The description for Kim and Shaw reads, “Highly competitive former and current pro-wrestlers and friends racing for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and to inspire young girls everywhere.”

Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, season nine airs Tuesdays at 9PM ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning July 4.

Kim and Shaw are part of a cast of 10 teams who, faced with the most intense race of their lives, they travel across Canada to tackle various challenges with the hope of winning the grand prize, consisting of two all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 vehicles, an epic, round-the-world trip-of-a-lifetime for two courtesy of GURU Organic Energy, a $250,000 cash prize from Samsung, and the coveted title of The Amazing Race Canada champions.