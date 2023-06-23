Fuego Del Sol departing AEW

Fuego Del Sol announced in a post on social media that his time with AEW is coming to an end on July 1 and will become a free agent after that.

“I will always look back fondly and cherish the night I got signed and how genuine that moment was,” he wrote. “But even though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.”

Del Sol was signed to a deal after losing a match to Miro on Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan made a quick cameo on the show and handed Del Sol’s friend, Sammy Guevara, a clipboard. Guevara then told Fuego that Khan offered him this opportunity because they’re friends and handed him a brand new AEW contract.

“At 27 years old, I’m just getting started. I’ve barely scratched the surface on showing the world just how damn good Fuego Del Sol is,” he continued.

He has been sidelined since February after suffering five different foot fractures at an indie show but he now said he is cleared to return to the ring.

Del Sol made his AEW debut in May 2020 on Dark.