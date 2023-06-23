Dark Side of the Ring S4 E4 rating

Jun 23, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Episode four of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, focusing on Matt Osborne, better known to wrestling fans as Doink The Clown, did 201,000 viewers, up 4,000 viewers from the previous episode. The show pulled a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 from last week.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sarah Stock

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal