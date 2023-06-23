Dark Side of the Ring S4 E4 rating

Episode four of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, focusing on Matt Osborne, better known to wrestling fans as Doink The Clown, did 201,000 viewers, up 4,000 viewers from the previous episode. The show pulled a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 from last week.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Matt Borne, the man behind Doink the Clown lived a life of unhinged violence and substance abuse until his shocking death left his family questioning if it really was an accident…

“What Happened to Doink the Clown?” premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/px0q78VZv1

— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 15, 2023