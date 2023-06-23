Brandi Rhodes turns 40, former WWE female superstar not returning to the ring

Jun 23, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

– Via Instagram, AJ Mendez (formerly AJ Lee in WWE) calls herself a ‘retired athlete’.

– Happy birthday Brandi Rhodes

