WWE on A&E block (2023) ratings for week 16

Week 16 of WWE on A&E had an episode of Most Wanted Treasures focusing on memorabilia from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and that was followed by episode seven of Stone Cold Takes on America.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures had 276,000 viewers last Sunday for the Eddie and Rey episode, down 110,000 viewers from episode six. It was the second least-watched episode of the season. The show did a 0.09 in the 18-49 demo, down 0.03, and placed #31 on the chart.

Episode seven of Stone Cold Takes on America meanwhile did 211,000 viewers, 18,000 viewers down from last week. It did the same 0.06 rating of the previous two weeks in 18-49 and placed #51 on the chart.

