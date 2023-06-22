Updated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II card (contains spoiler)

Adam Cole vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in a first-time-ever match will take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II.

Cole will come to the ring for a promo on Friday’s taped AEW Rampage, but he will be interrupted by AEW World Champion MJF, who taunts Cole and then announces Cole vs. Lawlor for the pay-per-view. This leads to Lawlor and Royce Isaacs attacking Cole.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view will air live this Sunday from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW International Title

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm (c)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin and TBA

Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino

The Buy-In Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz