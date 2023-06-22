Update on Mickie James, new match announced for Forbidden Door

Jun 22, 2023

– Nick Aldis update on Mickie James (via Cultaholic):

“She’s 100 percent, so now it’s just a case of she’s just waiting for her right moment. She’s certainly going to show up again in IMPACT Wrestling at some point, but it’s finding the right time.”

– Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Shibata, ZSJ and Daniel Garcia at Forbidden Door…

