Update on Mickie James, new match announced for Forbidden Door
– Nick Aldis update on Mickie James (via Cultaholic):
“She’s 100 percent, so now it’s just a case of she’s just waiting for her right moment. She’s certainly going to show up again in IMPACT Wrestling at some point, but it’s finding the right time.”
– Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Shibata, ZSJ and Daniel Garcia at Forbidden Door…
THIS SUNDAY LIVE at Forbidden Door it's 4-way match for the #AEW International championship | Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023