Spoilers: AEW Rampage Tapings from 6/21

Jun 22, 2023 - by Staff

The 6/23 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Chicago. Here are spoilers-

-Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Swerve Strickland defeated Rocky Romero, YOH & Best Friends

-The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated three enhancement talents

-Adam Cole came to the ring but was interrupted by AEW World Champion MJF. MJF mocked Cole and announced that Cole will face Tom Lawlor at Forbidden Door. Lawlor and Royce Isaacs attacked Cole and MJF came back in & taunted Cole

