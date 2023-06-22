Notes on Paul Heyman and Thunder Rosa

Jun 22, 2023 - by James Walsh

– Via The Pat McAfee Show:

Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns’ title run is the best run of all time:

“How many title defenses against Brock Lesnar? Defeating John Cena, stacking Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of each other in the main event of WrestleMania, admittedly just getting by Cody Rhodes? Come on. Look at the roster that has been defeated by Roman Reigns. It’s an all-time great, legendary roster.”

Thunder Rosa has her latest vlog dropping today, featuring footage from the debut episode of AEW Collision and attending a Chicago Cubs game:

