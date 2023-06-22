Notes on John Morrison and Don Callis

– In an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Don Callis spoke about creating his own ‘family’ in order to go up against Kenny Omega and the rest of the Elite. After betraying Omega, Callis took on Konosuke Takeshita as a protégé.

He said: “If there’s anything left of The Elite after the BCC get done with them, the Don Callis Family is going to clean up the mess. I have no choice. For our own personal safety. The Elite have made it clear, from rumors and things that I hear in the dressing room. I pay a lot of people here. I get information. Our buddy Dr. Luther is a backstage guy, I’ve known him a lot longer than I’ve known you. You don’t think I don’t hear things, Chris? They’re looking to destroy us because we embarrassed Kenny Omega. I have no choice, for our own protection, for the protection of [Takeshita’s] stellar career that is going to take place under me, that we have to have at least even numbers to combat this. I had a family with one member, Kenny Omega, and it blew up in my face. I’m not going to put myself in that situation again. I’m going to have a big family. Multiple family members. They’re not just going to be anybody. They are going to be the types of athletes that are on the same level or higher than Kenny Omega, and we’re going to take care of business.“

– PWInsider reports that the belief among those backstage is that John Morrison has signed with AEW. It’s also been said that he’ll be using the name Johnny Television/Johnny TV going forward.