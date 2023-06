Matches announced for AEW Rampage

This Friday on AEW Rampage…

Chaos VS United Empire & Swerve Strickland

The Acclaimed in Action.

AEW World Champion MJF’s First Appearance on Rampage.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarter Final:

Anna Jay.A.S VS Skye Blue

Jungle Boy Jack Perry VS Douki (of Sanada’s Just 5 Guys)