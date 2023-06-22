Independent wrestler dealing with terrible personal events

Tom Randolph posted:

Judi Rae has had to deal with some terrible personal events lately, including the passing of her father. Now, her mother has suffered two heart attacks and is on life support.

Amazingly, her spirit and optimism continue to shine through, but that doesn’t help much when the bills come due. Therefore, Judi is asking fans to consider purchasing one of her t-shirts (and she’ll have photos for sale available soon). Or, if you wish, you could make a direct cash donation to help her and her family at this critical time.

Judi Rae posted earlier:

🚨MOM UPDATE🚨

SEDATION IS OFF!

Still in dialysis, still unresponsive, BUT she opened her eyes at the sound of my voice for a split second! This is hope! Keep those prayers coming! KICK OUT Penny Riggs!!🙏🏼❤️