Eva Marie on Vince McMahon coming up with her WWE entrance

During a recent interview with the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie discussed the new entrance she was given when she returned to WWE.

Eva Marie on Vince McMahon’s role in her new WWE entrance: That one was cool because apparently, Vince McMahon wrote that one, that was awesome.”

“It was one of those things where when I was coming back up onto the main roster they said, ‘Oh by the way you know you have a new entrance theme and music,’ I said, ‘Oh, okay.’ So, when they hit it I’m like, ‘Wow, I am going to literally get booed out of the building on this one, every night.’ Just the fact it was so crazy long and over the top, looking back I absolutely loved it.”