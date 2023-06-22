CM Punk shows up on Dynamite: “I’m not even supposed to be here!”

As expect, CM Punk showed up on Dynamite last night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, coming to the aid of FTR and Ricky Starks as they battled Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Colten and Austin Gunn.

There was no music for him as he entered the ring, with the fans inside the arena exploding as Punk went to town. He then tried to hit the GTS on Robinson but he managed to escape. The fans had already been chanting his name as the heels took over.

Punk then challenged White, Robinson, and The Gunns for an eight-man tag team match this Saturday on Collision which will air live from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

“I’m a Collision guy, I’m not even supposed to be here,” Punk said. “I see you chumps on Saturday. Now hit my music!”

The arena filled with CM Punk chants after that as the returning superstar continued to get love from his home city.