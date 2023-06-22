Carlito/WWE update

Jun 22, 2023 - by Staff

Carlito is apparently headed to the WWE SmackDown roster.

There have been recent rumors on Carlito possibly signing with WWE as he canceled upcoming indie bookings. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that the July 7 SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City is targeted for Carlito’s official return to the company.

The former WWE Intercontinental & United States Champion made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash last month to help fight off The Judgment Day as Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.

