Audio: AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Media Call: CM Punk, Goldberg, Bellator, more

Tony Khan AEW media call notes: CM Punk, Owen Hart tournament, Forbidden Door

– Khan said Adam Cole is not in this year’s Owen Hart tournament due to a commitment to the blind draw tag team eliminator tournament.

– Madison Rayne has been out of action due to a foot injury. Madison Rayne and Sarah Stock have been involved creatively with the women’s division. He added that he talks to a lot of women in AEW for perspective/creative elements.

– Khan said CM Punk returning has been “a positive experience” thus far and didn’t directly answer about having The Elite and Punk in the same building Sunday. He later confirmed Punk has no ownership stake in AEW.

– Asked about CM Punk’s “One Bil Phil” line and using WBD’s David Zaslav by name, Khan likened it to when WCW used Ted Turner’s name on TV.

– Khan said Punk vs. Kojima is a match he has always wanted to see. Didn’t directly address why KENTA wasn’t an option.

– Khan said he has had “nice conversations” with Goldberg about being involved with AEW. Puts him over as a legend and one of the biggest names in wrestling.

– Tony Khan says revenue-wise, AEW generates nine figures and “are pushing to hit that magic number” for media rights that Punk referenced ($1 billion).

– Khan suggested there may be a way to get more companies involved in Forbidden Door, specifically with lucha libre promotions.

– Khan said the reason Stardom wasn’t included in FD was due to them running a PPV the same day. There is mutual interest in working together someday.

– Khan said Jack Perry was the top choice to face SANADA for the IWGP title. Cited his development and his challenge of MJF for the title in the four-way at Double or Nothing.

– Regarding Wednesday’s report by Ariel Helwani that the Khans were interested in buying Bellator MMA, Khan said he was surprised to see that and denied having any conversations about anything with Bellator.

Recap credit: Wrestlingobserver.com and audio provided by All Elite Wrestling