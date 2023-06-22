AEW talent leaving AEW, comparing Collision premiere numbers

– Via Colin Vassallo: AEW had the premiere episode of Collision this past Saturday, the launch of its third weekly television series on Warner Bros. Discovery property TNT. For all intents and purposes, Collision’s rating – if it remains in the same range moving forward – was a success. It’s hard to compare against shows in that time slot in previous weeks as TNT aired the NHL games in that spot, and obviously it was more popular than Collision. But a 0.30 rating on a Saturday night and over 800,000 viewers tuning in was a good start. The real test begins next week and when the show starts facing competition like NFL or college football and other popular sports.

Among the three AEW shows, Collision ranked second when you compare the premiere episode viewership, but third when it comes to the 18-49 demo. Dynamite debuted in 2019 with 1,409,000 viewers and a 0.68 rating in 18-49, while Rampage did a 0.31 rating for its first episode in 2021 and that had 704,000 viewers. Dynamite never reached that level again since then while Rampage benefited from CM Punk’s arrival episode which pulled just over 1 million viewers too.

– Fuego Del Sol has announced his departure from AEW and he is free to sign with any other promotion.

Del Sol announced on social media that his time with his company will end on July 1st. He also noted that he is cleared from injury and he will be accepting bookings.

Fuego praised the people behind the scenes, the AEW roster, and the fans. He said that while this chapter is ending, this is just the beginning for him and at 27 years old he’s just getting started.