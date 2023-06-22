AEW Announces Brackets For The Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

AEW has announced the brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Memorial.

The eight-person tournament will be kicking off at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view and will conclude in Hart’s hometown in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Competing on the men’s side will be CM Punk Satoshi Kojima, Roderick Strong, Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Juice Robinson. On the women’s side it will be Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, Anna Jay, Billie Starkz, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Willow Nightingale.

Anna Jay and Skye Blue will open the tournament for the women’s side this Friday on AEW Rampage. CM Punk and Kojima will battle this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2 to open the men’s side. The ensuing matchups will then take place over the next week on Dynamite and Collision, all of which will take place in Canada.