WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.821 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 14.17% from last week’s 1.595 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.885 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.752 million), the second hour drew 1.901 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.598 million) and the final hour drew 1.677 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.436 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 21.73% from last week’s 0.46 key demo rating. The 0.56 key demo rating represents 726,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 21.2% from the 599,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.46 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #9 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, the College World Series, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, and FOX News Tonight at 8pm. This is up from last week’s #12 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 key demo rating, The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.786 million viewers, also drawing a 0.13 key demo rating for the #14 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest key demo viewership since May 15. This was the ninth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average,. This week’s RAW viewership was up 14.17% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 21.73% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 8.30% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.70% from the same week in 2022.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC drew an average of 2.968 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while NCIS drew 3.837 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.098 million viewers on NBC, Stars On Mars drew 857,000 viewers on FOX, CW’s Rising drew 287,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 878,000 viewers, and Univision’s Rosa De Guadalupe drew 1.001 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Wall on NBC at 9pm drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.38, also drawing 2.652 million viewers. NCIS Hawaii on CBS at 9pm drew the best audience of the night with 4.134 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

Monday’s live WWE RAW aired from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, with the following line-up announced head of time – Logan Paul’s return, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed, Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge, plus Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the final Money In the Bank qualifier. The main event ended up being Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes vs. The Judgment Day.