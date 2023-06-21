The Elite not appearing live on Dynamite or Collision this week

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are not expected to appear live on Dynamite tonight from Chicago, or Collision from Toronto, noting it was a decision taken by AEW President Tony Khan.

CM Punk is rumored to be appearing on tonight’s show since it’s from Chicago and with the legal problems arising from the All Out brawl with The Elite, the decision was taken to keep the group away from the shows.

While The Young Bucks are not featured yet on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Kenny Omega is wrestling Will Ospreay on the show and will continue the build to the match via pre-taped promos which will air sometime during the broadcasts.