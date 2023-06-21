Seth Rollins addresses crowd after NXT goes off the air

World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins addressed the NXT crowd for a few minutes after NXT went off the air on USA Network.

After thanking Hayes and Williams for the save, Rollins turned his attention to the crowd. He said the reason he came back is because he loves this and the World Heavyweight title he carries deserves respect. Rollins mentioned the likes of Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Bret Hart, and Booker T as people who took pride in being a champion and traveled to every city, in every country, to raise the prestige of the World Heavyweight Championship.

“Thank you guys for the opportunity to fill your shoes,” Rollins said.

He added that when he was asked to come down to Orlando, people asked him if he was feeling nostalgic. Rollins admitted that he wasn’t because it’s been a decade ago and it didn’t hit him as he thought it would.

“Until I came out here,” Rollins continued. “You guys are the proven ground, your love, your energy is what made me a visionary, a revolution, and it is what made me…” as the crowd took over to say his name.