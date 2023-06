News for next week’s NXT

Here is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Gold Rush Week 2 episode-

-Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

-Gallus defends NXT Tag Team Championship against Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

-Nathan Frazer defends NXT Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee

-Tiffany Stratton defends NXT Women’s Championship against Thea Hail

-Carmelo Hayes defends NXT Championship against Baron Corbin