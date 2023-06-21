Mickie James files ‘Masterclass’ trademark

PWInsider reports that former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James filed a trademark last month with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for “Mickie James Masterclass.” The trademark was filed on June 15, and it appears to be related to “educational services” and training courses. It had the following description:

“Educational services, namely, providing courses, workshops, and mentorship in the fields of professional wrestling character development, technical training, and promotional strategies.”