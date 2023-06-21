Khans reportedly interested in MMA promotion, AJ Lee’s updated look, and Sonya Deville staying relevant

– Per Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Shad and Tony Khan are one of many parties interested in purchasing Bellator MMA. Shad and Tony Khan already own Premier League football club Fulham, All Elite Wrestling, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

– During a recent interview with Maria Menounos, Sonya Deville spoke about taking pride in the fact that she has stayed relevant in WWE without needing a Championship.

She said “As much as I want a championship, and that’s something that I will do before I am done here, I take pride in the fact that I stay booked and busy and relevant and trending without a championship, which I think there’s something to say about that, too.”

