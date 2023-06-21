Kenny Omega and Tyler Breeze notes
– Prestige Wrestling has announced that Tyler Breeze will be competing at The Respect Issue on September 24th.
BREEZE will be in action at #TheRespectIssue!
September 24th, 2023
Los Angeles, CA
The Globe Theatre
Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY (6/23) at 10:00 AM PST.
– According to Dave Meltzer, Kenny Omega will not appear live on either this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite or this Saturday’s AEW Collision.