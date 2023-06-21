Kenny Omega and Tyler Breeze notes

Jun 21, 2023

– Prestige Wrestling has announced that Tyler Breeze will be competing at The Respect Issue on September 24th.

– According to Dave Meltzer, Kenny Omega will not appear live on either this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite or this Saturday’s AEW Collision.

