Kenny Omega and Tyler Breeze notes

– Prestige Wrestling has announced that Tyler Breeze will be competing at The Respect Issue on September 24th.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 BREEZE will be in action at #TheRespectIssue! September 24th, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

The Globe Theatre Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY (6/23) at 10:00 AM PST. All ages // Live on https://t.co/4FRdj0XWsz 🎟 https://t.co/923RtPRI1t pic.twitter.com/YjYhA8kkR1 — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) June 19, 2023

– According to Dave Meltzer, Kenny Omega will not appear live on either this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite or this Saturday’s AEW Collision.