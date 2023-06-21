Andrade El Idolo reunites with CM Punk, Sheamus criticizes WWE’s creative

– AEW star Andrade El Idolo shared a photo with CM Punk backstage from last Saturday’s debut episode of Collision. The show saw both Andrade and Punk make their AEW and in-ring returns.

During the broadcast, Andrade returned to the ring, beating Buddy Matthews. In the main event, CM Punk and FTR defeated Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson. Andrade wrote in the tweet he posted, “We are AEW COLLISION!! @CMPunk Backstage talents!!! Right hands @AEWLive @AEW_Blog @AEW 👊🏼💀❌🥊 #TheBestInTheWorld #ElIdolo #CMPunk #Andrade #AEWCollision”

You can check out Andrade’s photo below:

– During a recent interview with the Metro, Sheamus criticized WWE’s creative for the way they have booked The Brawling Brutes. He said “I just don’t think they’ve really capitalized on the group [Brawling Brutes]. I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent.

It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno [sic], maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff.”