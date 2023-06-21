6/21/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy)

Austin and Matt start the match. They lock up and back into the corner. Matt delivers a right hand and Jeff tags in. The Hardys deliver a double back elbows and double elbow drops to Austin, and then go after Colten as well. Jeff splashes Colten in the corner and clubs Austin in the back. Jeff sends Austin across and goes for a splash, but Austin dodges it. Jeff comes back with a back elbow and drops Austin with a corkscrew cross-body. Jeff goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. Colten delivers a shot to Jeff in the corner and then tags in. Colten stomps Jeff down in the corner Colten drops Jeff with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out. Austin tags back in and applies a sleeper hold, but Jeff sends him to the floor. Colten gets Austin back in and tags in. Jeff delivers a jaw-breaker to Colten and Austin tags back in as Jeff dodges a splash in the corner.

Jeff kicks Austin in the chest and tags in Matt. Matt drops The Gunns with clotheslines, and then delivers the Side Effect to Austin. Matt sends Colten to the floor and delivers the Twist of Fate to Austin. Matt goes for the cover, but Colten puts Austin’s boot on the rope. Colten guillotines Matt over the top rope and Austin goes for the cover with his feet on the ropes, but Matt kicks out. Austin delivers a kick to the midsection and goes for the Famouser, but Matt blocks it. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate, but Colten holds Austin up and tags in. The Gunns slam Matt down and Colten goes for the cover, but Jeff tackles Austin into the cover to break it up. Jeff tags in and takes Colten down, but Austin hits him in the back. Jeff comes back with a double DDT and connects with a double leg-drop. Jeff hits the Twist of Fate on Colten and goes up top.

Jay White and Juice Robinson run to ringside and White shoves Jeff down as Robinson distracts the referee. The Gunns hit the 3:10 to Yuma on Jeff and Austin gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Gunns

-After the match, Robinson, White, and The Gunns beat down The Hardys. White drops Matt with a Bladerunner and picks Jeff up. Robinson delivers a loaded left hand to Jeff’s face, and then The Gunns pick Matt up. Ricky Starks rushes the ring, but he gets beat down as well. FTR rush the ring now and brawl with Robinson, White, and The Gunns. Robinson, White, and The Gunns take advantage, and then CM Punk rushes the ring and makes the save. Robinson is able to dodge the GTS, and then he, White, and The Gunns back up the ramp. Punk challenges them to an Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Collision.

—

The video package for the feud between Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe airs.

—

Match #2 – Concession Stand Brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe delivers right hands to Jarrett and puts him on a soda cart. Jarrett gets free, but Briscoe delivers more shots. Briscoe hits Jarrett with a trash can and leans a table against a pillar. Briscoe throws Jarrett through the table and hits him with the trash can again. Briscoe slams Jarrett into another pillar and douses him in mustard. Jarrett hits Briscoe with plates, but Briscoe hits Jarrett with hot dogs. Briscoe slams Jarrett into the hot dog cart and puts him on a table, but Karen Jarrett runs in and sprays ketchup into Briscoe’s face. Jarrett delivers a few shots, but Briscoe lays him out on a table. Briscoe grabs a ladder and climbs, but Sonjay Dutt runs in and shoves him off the ladder and through the table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they are at ringside and Jarrett hits Briscoe with a chair. Jay Lethal, Karen, and Dutt are at ringside, and then Jeff, Lethal, and Dutt beat down Briscoe in the ring. Lethal tries to move the timekeeper’s table, but Papa Briscoe appears and slams him through it with a choke slam. Papa gets into the ring and clotheslines Dutt and Jeff. Karen gets in the ring and low-blows Papa. Mark drops Dutt with an uppercut, and then delivers quick shots to Jeff. Mark goes for the J Driller, but Satnam Singh gets into the ring and drops him with a choke slam. Christopher Daniels and Best Friends rush out to help, but Singh beats them all down. The Lucha Brothers rush out now and they deliver s quadruple superkick, with Best Friends, to Singh. Fenix drops Singh with a cross-body, and then Penta delivers a superkick to Jeff in the ring. Mark grabs Jeff from behind and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

—

Footage of Eddie Kingston’s return last week airs, and then The Blackpool Combat Club are backstage with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Moxley challenges The Elite to a five-on-five match at Forbidden Door, with The Blackpool Combat Club teaming up with Takeshita and Shota Umino. Bryan Danielson says he has called out Kazuchika Okada, but he isn’t here tonight. Danielson tells Okada to show up tonight, or he will prove to everyone that he is a coward.

—

Footage of the debut episode of Collision from last Saturday airs.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti, AR Fox, and Darius Martin vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara

Andretti and Guevara start the match. They lock up and Guevara applies a side-headlock. Andretti sends him off the ropes, but Guevara delivers a shoulder tackle. Neither man gains the advantage after and stand at a stalemate. Suzuki tags in, as does Martin. Martin delivers a few chops, and follows with elbow strikes. Suzuki comes back with elbow strikes of his own and drops Martin to the mat. Jericho tags in, and he and Suzuki drop Martin with a double shoulder tackle. Jericho and Suzuki pose, and then Martin drops Jericho with a right hand and tags in Fox. Fox connects with a shot in the corner and follows with a dropkick. Fox kicks Jericho in the midsection and runs the ropes, but Guevara delivers a knee to Fox’s back. Jericho delivers a shot to Fox and follows with a back drop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara kicks Fox in the chest, but Fox comes right back with an enzuigiri. Jericho tags in and knocks Martin to the floor. Fox dodges a clothesline and tags in Andretti. Andretti delivers right hands to Jericho and drops him with an elbow strike. Andretti delivers a few chops, but Jericho comes back with some of his own. Andretti takes Guevara out with a dive and then drops Jericho with a flying clothesline. Andretti dropkicks Jericho into the corner and goes for a split-legged moonsault, but Jericho dodges and Suzuki locks Andretti in a sleeper. Martin gets in the ring to break it up, and Suzuki drops him with one shot. Martin comes back with an enzuigiri, and then Guevara drops Andretti and Martin with a double cutter. Fox drops Guevara with a missile dropkick, and then Jericho and Fox exchange shots.

Fox delivers an elbow strike and takes out Guevara with a dive from the top. Andretti gets a roll-up for two on Jericho, and then hits a running Shooting Star Press for another two count. Jericho comes back with elbows, but Martin tags in and drops Jericho with a clothesline. Guevara drops Martin, Fox drops Guevara, Suzuki drops Fox, and Andretti drops Suzuki. Jericho delivers the Codebreaker to Andretti, and then Marin gets a roll-up for two. Martin slams Jericho down with a Flatliner and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two again. Martin kicks Jericho in the face and goes up top, but Jericho counters and locks him in the Liontamer and Martin taps out.

Winners: Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Renee Paquette gets in the ring for an interview. Renee asks Jericho about being in the ring with Sting last week. Jericho steals the microphone and says he and Sting in the ring last week was a monumental moment in professional wrestling. Jericho says everyone was excited about it except for him. Jericho says Sting only shows up where the money is and calls him a whore. Jericho challenges Sting and Darby Allin to find a partner and meet them in a Trios Tag Team Match at Forbidden Door. Jerucho says he knows they won’t accept, but then Sting and Allin interrupt and come to the ring. Sting puts his arm around Jericho and asks why he is so uptight. Sting says he thought they had a great moment last week, but a moment isn’t long enough. Sting says he needs some time with Jericho, and he is planning on having some time on Sunday. Allin says Jericho has made a lot of enemies in a lot of places, and they have a guy for Sunday. Jericho asks him who it is and Sting whispers in his ear. Allin tells Jericho that he will find out who their partner is on Collision.

—

R.J. City and Tony Schiavone draw some of the teams for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, but they don’t reveal who they are.

—

The Elite are backstage and Adam Page says The BCC are trying to use their numbers advantage again on Sunday, but they have friends all over the place. Kenny Omega says they found a friend in an unexpected place, and then Eddie Kingston walks in. Kingston says he doesn’t like them and isn’t their friend, but he hates Claudio Castagnoli more. Kingston says he will be their fourth, and he is going to pick the fifth himself.

—

Adam Cole makes his way to the ring. Cole says he has to give The Devil his due, because MJF gave him one of the toughest matches of his career last week. Cole says he did everything he could to win last week, but he didn’t. Cole says MJF didn’t win either, but MJF did the coward thing by not accepting the five extra minutes. Cole says MJF has never beaten him and calls him out to the ring. MJF comes to the ring and congratulates Cole for bringing someone out to play last week. MJF says the Panama Playboy was back and better than ever last week, but he knows Cole won’t thank him for bringing him back. MJF says he is worried about the blows to Cole’s head and says he lost track of time. MJF says if the time had not run out, he had Cole beat. MJF says because he cares about Cole’s health, he cannot give him a rematch. Cole says he knew MJF would say that, so how about they fight and he beats MJF’s ass right now. Schiavone stands up at the announce table and says he has an announcement. They both tell him to show up, and Schiavone says the two names he drew earlier to partner up in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament were Cole and MJF. Hiroshi Tanahashi appears on the screen and tells MJF he better show up at Forbidden Door to prove he isn’t a coward. MJF goes to say he isn’t going to be there, but Cole stops him and tells him to think about what he is about to say. Cole says MJF must think Tanahashi is better than him, but MJF says no one is better than The Devil. Cole calls MJF a coward, and then MJF gets mad and tells Tanahashi that he is on. Cole wishes his partner good luck and leaves the ring.

—

The brackets for the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Invitational Tournaments are revealed.

Men’s:

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima – Forbidden Door

Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe – June 29th Collision

Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – June 29th Collision

Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks – June 29th Collision

Women’s:

Anna Jay A.S. vs. Skye Blue – June 23rd Rampage

Nyla Rose vs. Willow Nightingale – June 24th Collision

Athena vs. Billie Starkz – Forbidden Door Zero Hour

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho – June 28th Dynamite

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr vs. Katsuyori Shibata and Orange Cassidy