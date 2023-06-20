WWE Smackdown viewership/rating for last Friday

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.430 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 6.67% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.278 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 11.66% from the previous week’s 0.60 rating. This past week’s 0.67 key demo rating represents 874,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 11.62% from the 783,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.60 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #6 ranking. 20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.285 million viewers, also drawing a 0.35 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 6.67% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 11.66% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 1.72% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.06% from the same week in 2022.

U.S. Open coverage on the USA Network at 1pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating, also drawing 1.743 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.299 million viewers, also drawing a 0.10 key demo rating for the #19 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair on The Grayson Waller Effect, Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. AJ Styles and Mia Yim, a Gauntlet Match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, plus an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which was the show-closing segment.